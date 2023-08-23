Elder (10-4) picked up the win Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The lone run charged to the right-hander scored after he'd left the mound, as Elder blanked the Mets for five frames before Pierce Johnson relieved him with one on in the sixth and promptly served up a homer to Daniel Vogelbach. Elder continues to offer little in the strikeout department -- he hasn't fanned more than five batters in a start since June 22 -- and since the All-Star break he's posted a 4.58 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB through 37.1 innings. With the Atlanta offense at his back he's won three of his last five outings, but he'll be a ratio risk in his next start, which is likely to come early next week at Coors Field.