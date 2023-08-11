Elder (8-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Elder began struggling in the bottom of the third, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk, while also hitting Josh Palacios with a pitch. The right-hander managed to avoid any further damage over the next two frames but was again victimized by the Pirates' offense in the sixth, this time for two runs, before being relieved by Joe Jimenez. It was the fourth time in his last six starts that Elder allowed at least five runs and he's now lost three of his last four decisions. He's surrendered 10 runs and 13 hits over 9.1 innings of work to open the month of August.