Elder allowed four earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

The Marlins got to Elder early as three of his earned runs came in the first inning. He managed to settle in thereafter and tallied 14 swinging strikes on 92 total pitches and also induced six groundball outs. After a rocky stretch in the immediate aftermath of the All-Star break, Elder has maintained a 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 29:12 K:BB across 36.1 frames in his last six starts.