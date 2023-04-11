Elder allowed six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings during Monday's win over the Reds. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.
Elder was in line for his second win before Atlanta's bullpen blew a lead in the ninth inning. He worked out of a few potentially-dangerous situations to keep the Reds off the board. Elder forced 14 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches, including seven with the slider. He's fired 12.1 shutout frames with a 13:4 K:BB through two starts. Elder is currently lined up to start in Kansas City this weekend.
