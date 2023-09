Elder won't start as originally scheduled Sunday against Washington, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

With Elder already well past his career-high innings total (180.2), Atlanta will skip his next turn in the rotation heading into the postseason. The 24-year-old has given up 13 runs in 12.1 innings over his last three starts, so perhaps the extended rest period will help him return to form in the NLDS. The team has not yet named a replacement starter for the final game of the season.