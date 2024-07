Atlanta has selected Holton with the 62nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 5-foot-11 southpaw from Vanderbilt, Holton's best pitch is a plus sweeper that gives lefty hitters fits, but he has a full starter's pitch mix. His size and missed time in 2023 lead to some evaluators projecting a future in relief, but Atlanta has done a good job developing pitching, so Holton finds himself in a good spot.