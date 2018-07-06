Braves' Carter Stewart: May not sign
Stewart is dealing with a wrist injury that could lead to the Braves failing to get a deal done with him before Friday's 5 p.m. ET signing deadline, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
The wrist injury, which bothered Stewart toward the end of his high school season, troubled the Braves when they got the results of his post-draft physical. This injury has reportedly led to the Braves offering Stewart $4 million, which is almost $1 million under the slot value of $4,980,700. At this point it seems somewhat likely that Stewart will head to Mississippi State, unless the Braves up their offer.
