Tromp had his rehab assignment shut down after he aggravated his left quadriceps injury at Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Tromp joined the Triple-A club for a rehab assignment Sunday and went 0-for-6 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts over two games. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be cleared to return from the injured list following Tuesday's setback.
