Tromp had his contract selected by Atlanta on Sunday.
The 27-year-old was designated for assignment in mid-April but will rejoin the big-league roster with Travis d'Arnaud (lower leg) managing an injury. Tromp has yet to appear in a MLB game this year and has a .259/.301/.453 slash line with 12 home runs and 41 RBI in 68 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.
