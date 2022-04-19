Tromp was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Tromp was designated for assignment last Tuesday and unsurprisingly passed through waivers unclaimed. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for now.
More News
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Remains in Atlanta on minors deal•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Claimed by Atlanta•
-
Giants' Chadwick Tromp: Bumped from 40-man roster•
-
Giants' Chadwick Tromp: Sent back to Sacramento•