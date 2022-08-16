Atlanta placed Tromp on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left quadricep.
After getting called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 7, Tromp went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in his lone game for Atlanta on Saturday against the Marlins. He apparently picked up the injury in that game and will now miss at least the next week and a half, but he likely wouldn't have stuck around with the big club much longer even if he hadn't gotten hurt. Travis d'Arnaud (lower leg) returned from a short-term injury in Monday's win over the Mets, giving Atlanta two healthy catchers again.
