Tromp (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Tromp has been on the injured list since Aug. 16 with a left quad strain, but he'll likely only need a few games in the minors to get back up to full speed. With Travis d'Arnaud and William Contreras entrenched as Atlanta's top two backstops, the team doesn't have an immediate need to rush Tromp back, though he could be a candidate to join the club as a No. 3 catcher when the roster expands to 28 men in September.
More News
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Shelved with quad strain•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Contract selected by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Chadwick Tromp: Remains in Atlanta on minors deal•