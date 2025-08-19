site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Dane Dunning: Back up with big club
Atlanta recalled Dunning from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Dunning has been torched for nine runs over 5.2 innings during his time with Atlanta. He will give the bullpen some length.
