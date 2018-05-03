Braves' Dansby Swanson: Lifted with sore wrist

Swanson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets for precautionary reasons with a sore right wrist.

Swanson was 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before being replaced by Johan Camargo prior to the bottom of the sixth inning. He should be considered day-to-day for now.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories