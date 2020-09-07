Swanson went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored Sunday in the Braves' 10-3 win over the Nationals.

Swanson has dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the batting order after Ronald Acuna returned to action Friday following a three-game absence due to a hamstring issue, but both players enjoyed productive weekends as the Braves and Nationals split their four-game set. The shortstop has already churned out three two-hit games in September and is now sitting on a .294/.347/.475 slash line heading into Monday's series opener versus the Marlins.