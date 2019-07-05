Braves' Dansby Swanson: Receives breather Friday

Swanson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Swanson started the last five games and went 11-for-23 with four doubles, two home runs, five runs scored and six RBI, but he'll nonetheless receive the day off Friday. Johan Camargo will start at shortstop and bat eighth in his stead.

