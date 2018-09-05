Braves' Dansby Swanson: Sitting out Wednesday
Swanson (head) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Swanson was fortunate to avoid any concussion-like symptoms after being struck in the head by a pitch in Tuesday's loss, but he sustained a significant bruise that is apparently still causing some pain. Charlie Culberson will start at shortstop Wednesday, but Swanson is expected to rejoin the lineup at some point during the Braves' four-game series in Arizona that kicks off Thursday.
