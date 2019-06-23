Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs game-winning homer

Swanson went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Nationals.

His three-run shot off Joe Ross in the eighth inning broke a 9-9 tie and proved to be the winning hit on a wild night. Swanson has now tied his career high with 14 home runs, reaching the mark in 59 fewer games than he did last year.