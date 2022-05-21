Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.
The shortstop drove a Trevor Rogers fastball deep to left field in the second inning, giving Atlanta a 4-0 lead. Swanson has five homers on the year, but four of them have come in the last 12 games, a stretch during which he's slashed .214/.298/.500 with two steals, eight RBI and nine runs.
