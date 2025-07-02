Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta activated Hernandez (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Hernandez missed the last month of action with right forearm inflammation but is ready to roll after making one scoreless rehab appearance. The righty was handling a high-leverage role before getting hurt but could be eased back into the late innings.
