Atlanta recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A just before the All-Star break but is back in the big leagues with Grant Holmes (elbow) landing on the injured list. Hernandez had made 30 relief appearances in the majors this season and has a 2.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30:24 K:BB over 30 innings.