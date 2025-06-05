Hernandez was pulled from Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks due to numbness in his right pinky, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that Hernandez looked to be fine after an evaluation from the team's training staff. Atlanta may look to stay away from using Hernandez out of the bullpen for another day or two as a precaution, but a trip to the injured list shouldn't be necessary.