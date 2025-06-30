Hernandez (forearm) tossed a perfect inning with one strikeout in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Hernandez has been shelved since early June with right forearm inflammation. Because his absence has been relatively brief, the reliever shouldn't require too many rehab outings before being activated from the 15-day injured list. He's likely to be back in the Atlanta bullpen later this week if all goes well.