Braves' Daysbel Hernandez: Bound for injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta is expected to place Hernandez (finger) on the 15-day injured list Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez was initially believed to be alright after exiting his outing Wednesday due to numbness in his right pinky, but he'll instead end up spending at least a couple of weeks on the injured list. Dylan Dodd will come up from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the open spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
