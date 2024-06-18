Hernandez (1-0) picked up the win Monday over the Tigers, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning. he struck out two.

With the score tied 1-1, the right-hander faced the heart of Detroit's order and escaped a one-out jam by fanning Gio Urshela and Akil Baddoo. Hernandez has been effective in four big-league appearances this year, allowing just an unearned run in four innings with a 5:3 K:BB, but he's unlikely to see more than occasional high-leverage usage in Atlanta's deep bullpen.