Hernandez (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two.

The right-hander was once again in the right place at the right time, taking the mound with two outs in the eighth inning and then watching Eil White launch a game-winning homer in the bottom of the frame. Hernandez has had a strong start to the season aside from his vultured wins, adding two holds in 11 appearances and posting a 2.38 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings.