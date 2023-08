Atlanta placed Hernandez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right forearm inflammation.

Hernandez's move to the IL clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for left-hander Brad Hand, whom Atlanta acquired from Colorado on Tuesday. After receiving his first call-up to the big leagues July 23, Hernandez gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings across his four relief appearances for Atlanta before hitting the shelf.