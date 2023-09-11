Hernandez (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Hernandez apparently has not made much progress since landing on the 15-day injured list in early August, and Atlanta moved him to the longer of the two injured lists to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the returning Kyle Wright.
