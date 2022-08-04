Lee gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning while walking one and striking out one to record his seventh hold of the season in a 3-1 loss to the Phillies.

The 28-year-old southpaw finished up the seventh inning for starter Charlie Morton to protect a 1-0 lead but then got the hook after issuing a one-out walk to Rhys Hoskins in the eighth, only to see Collin McHugh fall apart and let Hoskins plus two more Phillies cross the plate. The deadline trade of Will Smith did move Lee up slightly in the pecking order when it comes to lefties in the Atlanta bullpen, but he remains firmly behind A.J. Minter (18 holds) when it comes to high-leverage duty despite Lee's impressive 1.61 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB through 28 innings on the year.