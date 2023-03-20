Lee gave up a hit and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The 28-year-old is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in the Atlanta bullpen, and Lee has carried that forward into the spring with an 8:0 K:BB through 5.1 scoreless innings. He's still the team's No. 2 left-handed relief option after A.J. Minter, which could limit him to middle relief rather than a consistent set-up role, but after recording nine holds in 46 appearances last year, Lee seems a pretty safe bet to at least reach double digits in 2023.