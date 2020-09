Freeman went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman didn't join in the extra-base hit parade, as five of Atlanta's 12 hits on the night were doubles or better, but Freeman still did his part to keep the line moving. The 30-year-old is having another spectacular season, and over the course of his current 14-game hitting streak he's slashing .392/.508/.627 with two homers, nine RBI and 11 runs.