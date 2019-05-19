Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers in fourth straight game

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Milwaukee.

Freeman's seventh-inning blast off Brandon Woodruff traveled 418 feet to deep center field and temporarily tied the game. The three-time All-Star has been red-hot of late, homering in each of his last four games and batting .444 (8-for-19) over that stretch. For the season, he is slashing an impressive .318/.408/.581 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI.

