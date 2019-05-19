Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers in fourth straight game
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Milwaukee.
Freeman's seventh-inning blast off Brandon Woodruff traveled 418 feet to deep center field and temporarily tied the game. The three-time All-Star has been red-hot of late, homering in each of his last four games and batting .444 (8-for-19) over that stretch. For the season, he is slashing an impressive .318/.408/.581 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Smashes walkoff homer•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers against Cardinals•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Plays four innings in return•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Returns from illness•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Scratched with illness•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Clubs seventh homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...