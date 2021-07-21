Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Padres.
With the score tied 1-1 in the sixth inning, Freeman drove a 95 mph Yu Darvish fastball on the outside corner over the fence in left field for the game's deciding run. The first baseman is back in MVP form, going yard five times in his last seven games while compiling a .407/.484/.741 slash line in July. The surge has boosted his OPS on the season to .903 with 22 homers and 55 RBI through 92 contests.
