Braves' Freddie Freeman: X-rays reveal no fracture
X-rays on Freeman's left wrist came back negative.
This is a huge relief for Freeman and the Braves. The stud first baseman exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch in his left wrist -- the same wrist that he fractured last season -- but as the team had hoped, test results confirmed the 28-year-old avoided any fractures. He'll be considered day-to-day for now. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Braves play it safe and hold him out for a day or two, but he shouldn't be sidelined for an extended period.
