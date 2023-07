Atlanta has selected Baumann with the 126th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A mammoth 6-foot-8, 245-pound prep righty from Florida, Baumann sits in the low-90s (touches 97 mph), but he could just be scratching the surface in that regard. His changeup is his best secondary pitch, so he will need to work on refining his breaking ball and optimizing his delivery in order to maximize what could be a plus or double-plus fastball down the road.