Stratton picked up a save against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three hits and striking out three batters over three scoreless innings.

Two days after he was recalled from Triple-A, Stratton was given the ball in the seventh frame after Atlanta rolled to a 10-1 lead. Rather than deploy multiple relievers the rest of the way, manager Brian Snitker let Stratton finish the contest, which he did in fine form, allowing just three baserunners (all on singles). The save was the right-hander's second of his career. There probably won't be many (if any) more opportunities for Stratton to build upon that number this year, as he's not a high-leverage part of Atlanta's bullpen.