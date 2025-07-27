Waldrep was scratched ahead of his most recent scheduled start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday and could be recalled to enter the Atlanta rotation Tuesday in Kansas City, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Crosby notes that while Waldrep isn't yet part of Atlanta's taxi squad and remained with Gwinnett as of Sunday, the right-hander could still easily meet up with the big club Monday. Though the newly acquired Erick Fedde looks like a good bet to assume one of the two vacancies in the Atlanta rotation, Waldrep appears to be a strong candidate to fill the other spot on the heels of a strong run at Gwinnett of late. Over his last six outings in Triple-A, the 23-year-old has submitted a 2.41 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB in 33.2 innings.