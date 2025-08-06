Waldrep will probably make another start for Atlanta during a doubleheader Saturday against the Marlins, Rick Farlow of MLB.com reports. "We have a doubleheader coming up at the end of the week," manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday. "We'll see how we get there. I think after [Waldrep's performance in the MLB Speedway Classic on Sunday], we will see him."

The first-round pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft gave Atlanta 5.2 strong innings in his season debut for the club Sunday, five days after tossing seven scoreless frames for Triple-A Gwinnett in his best outing of the minor-league campaign. Waldrep has been coming on strong for Gwinnett, posting a 1.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB over his last seven starts and 40.2 innings, and with Atlanta's pitching staff in tatters, another good effort against Miami this weekend could earn him a much longer look in the majors. At the moment, Atlanta is trying to get through the rest of the season with veteran retreads Carlos Carrasco (5.68 ERA) and Erick Fedde (5.32 ERA) rounding out the rotation, but that duo has no place in the team's future plans.