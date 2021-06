Anderson (5-3) picked up the win in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing three hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory. He struck out five.

Ronald Acuna's fifth-inning homer proved to be the only run of the game, but Anderson and the Atlanta bullpen made it hold up. The right-hander fell two outs short of his seventh quality start of the year, and he'll take a 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB through 75.2 innings into his next outing.