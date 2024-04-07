Drake (lower leg) appeared in both of Single-A Augusta's first two games of the season, going 0-for-6 with a walk and an RBI.

Drake suffered from cramping in his lower leg while participating in Atlanta's Spring Breakout game March 16 featuring some of the organization's top prospects, but he was deemed good to go for the start of the Carolina League season. The 18-year-old is with a full-season affiliate for the first time after he played exclusively in the rookie-level Florida Complex League upon being drafted last summer.