Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Shuster looks to be in line for long relief for the time being, but it's possible he could net a spot start if Atlanta wants to give their rotation members some extra rest. The rookie left-hander holds a 5.26 ERA over 10 starts with the big club this season.
