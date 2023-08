Shuster will start for Atlanta on Sunday in San Francisco, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Shuster has been up with the big club for a few days and available in relief, but he has been slated to start Sunday as long as he wasn't needed out of the bullpen before then. The left-hander has been unimpressive to this point in the majors, posting a 5.00 ERA and 25:22 K:BB over nine starts.