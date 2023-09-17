Shuster was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
Shuster was called up to start Saturday in Miami but will return to the minors after he surrendered five runs (four earned) across three innings. The rookie left-hander has a 5.64 ERA and 30:26 K:BB across 11 starts (52.2 innings) this season.
