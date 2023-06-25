Shuster allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out two batters over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Shuster got through a scoreless first inning but yielded at least one run in each of the remaining frames in which he pitched. The rookie southpaw was dinged for multiple homers for the first time as a big-leaguer and tallied a career-low 3.2 innings. Shuster also continued to struggle in the strikeout column -- he's fanned two or fewer batters in each of his past four starts. Though Shuster has shown some flashes in his first MLB campaign, he's not much of an asset in redraft leagues given his poor 25:22 K:BB and 5.00 ERA over 45 innings on the campaign.