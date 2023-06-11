Shuster (3-2) earned the win over Washington on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks over five-plus innings. He didn't strike out any batters.

Shuster wasn't exactly overpowering -- he induced only four swinging strikes and, for the first time in his career, didn't record a single punchout -- but the rookie nonetheless pitched well enough to push his record above .500 for the first time. The southpaw gave up only one run over 4.2 frames, but a two-run double by Lane Thomas with two outs in the fifth scuffed up Shuster's final line a bit. The hurler still came out for the next frame, but he was removed after giving up back-to-back singles to begin the inning. After surrendering four runs in each of his first two outings, Shuster has given up three or fewer runs in each of his subsequent five starts. That should be good enough for him to keep a spot in Atlanta's rotation, though he's a shaky fantasy option in redraft leagues given his overall 5.05 ERA and especially his poor 21:19 K:BB over 35.2 frames.