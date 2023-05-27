Shuster didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The rookie southpaw was headed toward his second straight win when he exited the game after 89 pitches (57 strikes), but the Atlanta bullpen couldn't make the lead hold up. Shuster has delivered three straight solid outings since rejoining the rotation in mid-May, posting a 3.78 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through 16.2 innings, and he figures to build on those numbers in his next outing, likely to come next week in Oakland.