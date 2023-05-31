Shuster (2-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks across 5.1 innings during a 4-2 victory over the Athletics. He struck out one.

Shuster has made four straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in mid-May. He's finished at least five innings and allowed three or fewer runs in each of those appearances. However, walks remain an issue for the rookie left-hander, who holds a questionable 21:19 K:BB over his first 30.2 career innings. Regardless, the 2020 first-round pick figures to see plenty of work at the big-league level with Kyle Wright (shoulder) and Max Fried (forearm) not expected back from the injured list until July. Shuster's next start is scheduled during a three-game home stand versus the Mets.