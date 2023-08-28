Atlanta optioned Shuster to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Shuster won't end up getting another turn through the rotation after he stepped in as Atlanta's No. 5 starter this past weekend in place of the injured Yonny Chirinos (elbow). He failed to escape the fifth inning in his start against the Giants on Sunday, taking the loss while giving up four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. Atlanta called up right-hander Darius Vines from Triple-A in a corresponding move, and he could end up replacing Shuster as the big club's fifth starter this week if he isn't needed in relief over the next couple of days.