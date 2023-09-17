Shuster did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over three innings against Miami. He struck out two.

It was a disastrous start for Shuster as the rookie surrendered a home run to Luis Arraez to lead off the bottom of the first, followed by a three-run homer to Yuli Gurriel just three batters later. The lefty would then go 1-2-3 through the second inning before allowing a fifth run in the third, though only four runs would be charged to him on the afternoon. In his first start since being recalled to the majors, Shuster saw his command issues resurface and he's now allowed four earned runs in each of his last three big league outings. He's also given up two home runs in two of his last three starts.