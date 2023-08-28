Shuster dropped to 4-3 after allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Giants.

Making his first start for Atlanta since June 24, Shuster was solid enough through the first four innings, when he gave up two runs. He was knocked out of the game in the fifth inning, however, after he was charged with two more runs during the Giants' four-run frame. In between his last two MLB outings, Shuster made eight starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, posting an unsightly 7.32 ERA during that stretch. He now owns a 5.26 ERA and 28:24 K:BB through 49.2 MLB innings this season. If he sees another turn in the rotation, he'll likely face the Dodgers on the road next weekend.